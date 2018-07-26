Chungwa still with us: SA team

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ABSA Premiership outfit Polokwane City FC have refuted media reports that Zimbabwe’s 2017 Golden Boot winner Dominic Chungwa has been offloaded.

The 32-year-old Chungwa, son of former Hwange great Petros, netted 17 goals for Caps United last season, a feat that saw him attracting the attention of the Limpopo-based side, which is also home to Walter Musona and imposing national team goalkeeper George Chigova.

Polokwane City media officer Vusi Ntimane told Chronicle Sport that he was not aware of any plans to offload the bustling forward, who returned to South Africa after a visit to his homeland yesterday.

“I know nothing about the reports you are referring to; Chungwa is still with us and am not aware of any intentions to offload him,” said Ntimane.

There had been media reports that Chungwa had been offloaded and was on his way back to Caps United, who were on the verge of losing Simba Nhivi.

Caps chief executive officer Cuthbert Chitima refuted reports that Nhivi was on his way out of the Green Machine.

Meanwhile, Makepekepe have refused to release Milton Ncube to struggling Bulawayo City, who had formally approached them for the services of the utility player.

“We wanted Ncube, but Caps United held onto him, although the boy had expressed interest in joining us. I’m afraid the deal has fallen through,” said Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda.

City, who parted ways with head coach Amini Soma-Phiri on Tuesday, are in a desperate fight for survival, as they lie third from the bottom of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table with a mere 15 points from 20 matches.