Church-run school fails to attract pupils

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A CATHOLIC church-run boarding school in Insiza District is failing to attract pupils as parents in surrounding areas cannot afford fees.

Matabeleland South Provincial Education Director Mrs Tumisang Thabela said Kusileni Secondary School has struggled to attract adequate numbers of pupils as parents cannot afford its fees.

She said the school was viable before independence but as Government constructed more schools in the area it has struggled to attract pupils.

Mrs Thabela said the school is remotely located but well resourced.

“The school is located too deep in the rural areas, yet it’s a boarding school. Local parents do not want a school that is expensive so that explains why it fails to attract learners.” she said.

“The school was viable before independence but after independence the Government constructed other schools in the area. That seems to be affecting it in terms of day scholar population.”

Mrs Thabela said initially they assumed that the school was experiencing a low turnout due to children failing to cross flooded rivers.

She said authorities have to find a way to ensure that the school is not closed.

“Initially they (Ministry) had assumed that pupils were not coming to school due to rains. It’s just a school not getting enough pupils. They were thinking that because of the river children might have been finding difficulties to go to the school. But the latest report says they are not having those challenges,” said Mrs Thabela.

