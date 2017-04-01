CID kicked out of offices

Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP)’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been evicted from their offices in Bulawayo’s central business district, allegedly over a $300 000 debt in unpaid rentals accrued over more than five years.

The seven storey CABS Building is owned by Old Mutual, and housed the Bulawayo Provincial Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, Provincial Minerals and Border and Control Unit headquarters and CID district offices.

The CID Bulawayo district headquarters and CID coordinator for southern region were housed at the first floor while the CID’s Commercial Crimes Division occupied the second floor of the building.

CID Stores, Canteen, Chaplains, Kuyedza and Sports occupied third floor while CID Minerals, Drugs and Border Control were on the fourth floor.

The administration section, Stores and Minerals and Border Control have moved to Bulawayo Central Police Station. Commercial Crimes Unit and Drugs have relocated to Drill Hall where they are now sharing with the Traffic section.

Police sources told The Chronicle that ZRP has not been paying rentals for more than five years. The eviction has created a serious office space crisis such that some senior officers have resorted to kicking out their juniors to pave way in crowded offices.

When Chronicle visited the building on Thursday, CID officers were busy loading furniture, files and computers into the police vehicles in compliance with the eviction order.

Contacted for comment yesterday, National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the evictions.

However, sources said Old Mutual had issued an eviction order to Police General Headquarters in Harare, where payments are supposed to come from.

“They have been evicted from CABS Building for not paying rentals to Old Mutual and the debt had ballooned to about $300 000. They are now going to be temporarily accommodated at the Bulawayo Central Police Station and Drill Hall, sharing with other departments,” said a police source.

Officials from Old Mutual’s public relations department requested questions in writing yesterday afternoon but they had not responded to our email by the time of printing.