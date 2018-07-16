City socialite, Eddie Toriro pops the question

Showbiz Correspondent

Eddie Toriro, a Bulawayo socialite and one of the faces behind Bulawayo’s popular braai spot, Hartsfield Tshisanyama, at the weekend proposed to his girlfriend Theodora Mubaiwa.

Eddie as he is known in circles went on bended knee at Bulawayo nightspot, Zarah Lounge’s VIP section on Saturday during Mubaiwa’s birthday celebrations there.

This proposal came after he had paid lobola for Mubaiwa in January at a ceremony held at her family home in Bulawayo’s Woodlands suburb.

A video of the two partying up a storm was shared by Mubaiwa’s best friend, DJ Liz on Facebook showing the proposal.

It all happened as friends sang happy birthday. A tentative Eddie was captured going on one knee, much to the surprise of his soon to be wife and friends.

Eddie who is one of the founding members of 3D Events promotions’ company, said the wedding was pencilled for February next year.

He said at first he was nervous but after putting the ring on Theodora’s finger, he felt that it was the right thing to do.

“I was nervous at first but I gathered the courage to go on one knee and propose to her. It was a spur of the moment thing and after I did it and saw the smile on her face, I was happy,” said Eddie.

He said in Theodora he found the one, describing her as being sent to him by God.

“It’s not easy to find the one. We both came from difficult relationships so this was a blessing. The Bible says that a good woman comes from the Lord and Theo for me is directly God given.”

His advice to anyone who wants to be married is: “It’s ok to date and make mistakes but through learning from those mistakes, you’ll find the true love.”

Eddie’s soon to be wife said she was at a loss of words but was naturally happy.