Clash of pageants worries organisers

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Organisers of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) pageant are considering postponing its final as it is clashing with Miss Zimbabwe that is pencilled to be held on the same day.

As it stands, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe and Miss Zimbabwe will be held on September 8 although in separate cities -the former set for Bulawayo and the latter in Harare.

MTZ national licence holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda said she was considering moving the dates as it did not augur well for two national pageants to be held on the same day.

“I’m seriously considering moving the date as we can’t have two pageants of such magnitude hosted on the same night. It’d divide attention and it’s not good for the modelling industry of Zimbabwe,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

She said her postponing the pageant was a way to show that the two pageants complement each other.

“Miss Tourism Zimbabwe giving way to Miss Zim shows that we aren’t in competition, but we want to complement each other to build the modelling and pageantry industry in Zimbabwe.”

Mpofu-Sibanda said they had initially chosen September 8 because they wanted the pageant to close off the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo that will be taking place in Bulawayo during that week.

“The date I’m hoping to clinch now will also give the pageant a similar effect, but I’m yet to decide and finalise it with the custodians of the pageant (ZTA),” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

However, she said preparations for the pageant were not going to be interrupted by the change of date.

“The preparations are moving along well as this hasn’t distracted us as organisers, save for the fact that the pageant was meant to be a curtain roll for the Hlanganani Expo.

“We have a pageant to deliver to Zimbabweans and we shall fulfil that mandate. Also we have a model to prepare for the international pageant,” she said.

The MTZ models who have been shortlisted for the national finals are Anelisiwe Ndebele, Sibusisiwe Falala and Tendai Sibanda (Bulawayo), Tafadzwa Jaricha, Life Matunzeni and Silethemba Maphosa (Manicaland), Chantelle Dlamini, Hannah Maramba and Ivy Ncube (Matabeleland North), Ashleigh Mutsa and Agatha Kulingah (Midlands), Panashe Kimberly Peters, Nelia Marisa and Maita Kainga (Harare). Masvingo will be represented by Gamuchirai Jonhera, Ruvarashe Makuu and Faith Dube with Ruvimbo Mukandatsama representing Matabeleland South. Kudzai Chivinge will represent Mashonaland Central, Natalie Mangondo (Mashonaland East) and Pauline Marere (Mashonaland West).