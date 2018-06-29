Clergymen condemn terror attack

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

CHURCH leaders yesterday castigated the bombing attack at Bulawayo’s White City Stadium on Saturday and urged Zimbabweans to remain peaceful

A bomb blast rocked White City Stadium as President Mnangagwa was exiting the podium after addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Council of Churches president Bishop Mpande Khanye said church leaders were shocked by the bombing incident which President Mnangagwa has described as a “cowardly terrorist attack” calculated to cause bloodshed and mayhem.

Two security officers have since died from injuries sustained during the explosion.

Bishop Khanye said church leaders visited the victims of Saturday’s blast in hospitals and are saddened by the traumatic experience endured by the explosion victims.

“We are very sad as church leaders because of what happened at White City Stadium. We condemn it in all forms. The sanctity of life should be respected,” said Bishop Mpande.

“We even visited the victims in hospitals. Some of those people belong to our churches. We went to Mpilo Central Hospital as church leaders in Bulawayo.

We went to Mater Dei Hospital and now what we are trying to do is to have serious prayer that will be conducted by our members.”

He said church leaders were also praying for the families of the deceased victims.

Bishop Khanye said as church leaders they have failed to come to terms as to why people can execute such a callous attack.

“The victims are in a very terrible state, it’s touching, and it’s very painful. Then you ask yourself why? We ask God to intervene,” he said. — @nqotshili.