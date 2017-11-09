Cliff Central snaps up Gilmore Tee talk show

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, ShowBiz Correspondent

IT seems socialite Gilmore Tee is playing his cards well as he has sealed another deal with Cliff Central, a popular online radio station in South Africa – which will see his podcast – The Gilmore Tee Vibe, being aired on that platform.

Just recently, Gilmore Tee, who also hosts the Thatha Wena TV show in Zimbabwe, partnered with another SA drama series, MTV Shuga.

The Gilmore Tee Vibe will be aired on the station owned by former Idols SA judge Gareth Cliff every Friday, starting from 6PM. The Gilmore Tee Vibe, which in its inception was available for free download online, was launched in February this year and became a go to site for most Zimbabwean podcast fanatics.

“The Gilmore Tee Vibe is a radio show that touches on all things Zimbabwean, from topical tunes, lifestyle, entertainment and everything that gives an inside view of the country,” said Gilmore Tee.

Co-produced by Tswarelo Mothobi, having the show on Cliff Central is a positive development for Gilmore as local content will be exposed to an international market while boosting Gilmore’s career as a talk show host.

“I’m extremely happy to be joining Cliff Central as a Radio Host and Producer of The Gilmore Tee Vibe, which started off as a podcast and is now a radio show.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m grateful to the station’s team and my co-producer – Tswarelo Mothobi for believing in me and my ability to be the voice of Zimbabwe. This happened at the right time with the right radio station and I’m ready to put in the work,” said Gilmore Tee.

The radio show, whose buoyant point is beaming Zimbabwean perspectives across the globe, went live last Friday.

An elated Gilmore Tee said people should expect nothing but the best Zimbabwean freshly packaged stories.

“People should expect to hear high energy and engaging conversations on the show by Zimbabweans and obviously, us as a people changing our narratives by being our own voice.”

Turning to his deal with MTV Shuga, Gilmore urged people to support him and watch the youth drama which is airing at the Ster Kinekor cinemas in Bulawayo every Saturday.

“I’m extremely excited to be working with MTV Shuga in spreading awareness on HIV/AIDS across the globe. I’m grateful to God for granting these opportunities to me. My podcast, which will be aired on Cliff Central, will also have MTV Shuga content,” he said.