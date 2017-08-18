Clive Chigubhu wants to be a superdad for daughter

Showbiz Correspondent

NEARLY seven months after the birth of his daughter Cherise Makhosazana, comedian Clive Chigubhu says he wants to be her role model so that she grows up a happy child.

The award-winning comic described the past six months as being blissful and a learning curve.

“I’m enjoying seeing her growing up. I want to raise my daughter to be a better woman in this harsh world. This is because if I treat her wrong, then I’d have contributed to fuelling the anger that some women have because they’re victims of being raised unkindly,” said a concerned Chigubhu.

“So I really want to become her role model and of course her mother who’s the best mom ever. Every experience is new as this is our first child and we’re improving ourselves each day.”

Turning to his career, Chigubhu said he was itching to be back on stage. He is expected to perform at the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo taking place next month.

“Comedy is my wife and I’ll be with her till death do us part. I’ve sent a proposal to Intwasa for my one-man show next month which I’ll record,” he said.

Other than Intwasa, Chigubhu has been focusing on private and corporate events as a way to raise funds for the upkeep of his child.

“At the beginning of the year, I left the main stage to concentrate on private events as all my focus is now on my daughter.”

To prepare for the stage, Chigubhu will reunite with his friend Ntando Van Moyo as the duo will perform in Gwanda for the first time when they take the Umahlekisa Comedy show to the mining town at Mkhekhelezi Leisure Centre next weekend.