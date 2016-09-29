Club 263 hosts Bev farewell party

Showbiz Reporter

SULTRY dancers Bev and Zoey make a date with Bulawayo fans at Club 263 on Sunday as they hold a farewell show for the former who is going on tour in South Africa next month.

The show dubbed Double Trouble will be their first meeting at the new joint. It promises to be sizzling as they seek to outmatch each other on the dancefloor after Bev broke off from Zoey’s Red Angels and formed her own Sexy Angels a few years ago.

Bev’s manager Harpers Mapimhidze said Bev was hard at work preparing for the face off with Zoey as well as her SA tour.

“Bev has a creative mind, she always has something up her sleeve so fans should come prepared to see new dances on stage,” said Mapimhidze.

“Bev has fans all over the region and the Bulawayo show is the last before we go to South Africa for a two-week tour. We’re looking forward to performing in Durban, Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town.”

Fellow dancer Zoey said she was happy to be back in the city to square off with her archrival Bev. The last time the two squared off in Bulawayo was in June and Zoey was schooled by her protégé.

“Like a python which changes its stripes with every outing, this won’t be different. I’ve new dance moves and songs that I’ll introduce to my fans in Bulawayo. They (fans) and Bev should be ready for an unforgettable night,” said Zoey.

But before their performance on Sunday, Bev performs at Stop Over on Saturday while Zoey stages a show at Jabula Inn in Esigodini.