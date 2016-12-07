Club Connect promises class, maturity

Bruce Ndlovu

With the festive season around the corner, Connect – a new joint which purports to serve the needs of the mature and well-to-do reveller, is set to open next Friday.

Located inside Cecil Hotel, the joint will seek to bring a new ambience and classy vibe as a contrast to the raunchy pleasures offered in the hotel’s basement at the famed Private Lounge.

To emphasise the point that it will only cater for those that are looking for a different, but relaxed club experience, the joint will only open on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We’re targeting the kind of clientele that doesn’t go out every day, but instead chooses select days to go out and spend their money. The thought behind this is that the kind of reveller we’re going for is one that’s busy working during the week, but wants to have a good time during the weekend. They work hard so that they can play hard,” said the joint’s owner Biggie Chinoperekwei.

He said although some people thought that clubbing was largely a youthful activity, the new joint would place emphasis on the older, mature crowd. This, he said, would be reflected in the music that will dominate the joint’s DJs playlists.

“We want to make sure that the older crowd also feels welcome so the music played by the DJs will be geared towards their tastes. What we want to offer is an international experience and if one can afford it, then we’ll open our doors for them,” he said.

Chinoperekwei said although the joint might seem too elite and expensive for some, the experience and environment it would offer would be worth every penny spent.

“Right now, we’re fixing the stage, but everything will be in order by the time the club opens. From the lighting and décor to the top class DJs that will play at the joint, no one will be disappointed. Our main thrust is to make sure that everyone gets value for their money,” he said.

Although the joint is looking to woo mature revellers, he said, it does not mean that there would be regular live music. He, however added that some of the country’s hottest artistes would be invited periodically to perform.

“The DJs will do the bulk of the work,” he said, “but we’ll bring in some of the country’s best live performers to showcase their skills from time to time.”

Chinoperekwei said the joint will offer an environment that is unavailable at any club in Bulawayo, which he and his team are determined will live up to all their big talk and promise.

Those seeking to enter the new joint will have to pay a fee which is yet to be determined.

