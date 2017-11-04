Club Eden rebrands

Showbiz Correspondent

POPULAR Bulawayo nightspot, Club Eden, has been shut down for renovations and will be rebranded to Club Cosmopolitan when it reopens under new management in two weeks.

The club, which was opened four years ago with an epic night that featured performances by South Africa’s DJ Vetkuk vs Mahoota, has been one of the most patronised spots in the city. Its quality entertainment and memorable events such as Oskido’s annual All White parties made it a force to reckon with.

Taking over from Ilan Wiesenbacher, Phathisani Nkomo is now the new owner of the nightspot situated at Ascot Racecourse with veteran Manu Mahaso set to be the manager of the club.

Mahaso said they were renovating the club in order to suit the latest trends and make it more attractive.

“Eden is now under new management and going through a major facelift. We’ve rebranded and the club will officially be opened within the next two weeks,” said Mahaso.

Once renovations are complete, Mahaso said Club Cosmopolitan, like its name suggests, would definitely change the game in Bulawayo, satisfying the needs of the Bulawayo market as well as visitors, even those from beyond the country’s borders.