Coalition hits troubled waters

The Dr Joice Mujuru led National People’s Party (NPP) is negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as cracks widen between the former vice president and MDC-T over who will front the opposition coalition in next year’s elections.

This follows statements by Dr Mujuru’s deputy Dr Samuel Sipepa Nkomo on Thursday last week that they would not be part of an opposition coalition led by MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

Dr Nkomo argued that Mr Tsvangirai was a spent force who has failed to make an impact in the 17 years he has been involved in politics.

Informed sources within NPP yesterday said the party’s position was that Dr Mujuru should lead the coalition and that members were unhappy about what they called Mr Tsvangirai’s apparent self-anointment as leader of the hoped-for opposition alliance.

The negotiation of an MoU with PDP, according to insiders, will discredit the one recently signed by Dr Mujuru and Mr Tsvangirai. NPP spokesperson Mr Methuseli Moyo yesterday confirmed negotiations with the PDP but insisted that they would not affect the arrangement they already have with Mr Tsvangirai.

“Our position is that we support the coalition fully. Secondly, we believe Dr JTR Mujuru is the best candidate to lead the coalition. She is seasoned, able, likeable, and above all a unifying force. We want a leader who inspires confidence across the political divide,” he said.

“We want a leader who is able to guarantee everyone’s security in a new Zimbabwe. And that leader is Dr Mujuru. This is what our vice president Dr Sipepa Nkomo emphasised in Gutu. That is our party’s position.

“Parties are free to sign MoUs between and amongst themselves. This will culminate in an all inclusive MoU or coalition arrangement. But individual parties must commit themselves to working with each other.”

Mr Moyo said the PDP negotiations were complementary to the MoU they signed with Mr Tsvangirai.

“PDP and MDC-T are two distinct entities that we have to engage separately. At the end, all the MoUs will be collapsed into one agreement,” he said.

“Last week our national executive council meeting in Harare mandated our two VPs and the national chairman, together with our team of technocrats, to negotiate with MDC-T and other political parties. In a nutshell, it is far from the truth that there is anyone in our party opposing the coalition.”

Mr Tsvangirai last month signed MoUs with Dr Mujuru and MDC leader Professor Welshman Ncube. The trio agreed to work together ahead of next year’s polls.