Coalition will be crushed: President

Cletus Mushanawani in Mutare

PRESIDENT Mugabe has said the coalition being mooted by opposition parties is good for Zanu-PF as the revolutionary party will simply crush them as an entity rather than dealing with them individually.

The President and First Secretary of the ruling party said defeat for the envisaged coalition was certain so long as Zanu-PF remained united as demonstrated by yesterday’s rally in Mutare.

Addressing more than 40 000 party supporters composed mainly of youths who filled Sakubva Stadium beyond its official capacity with a spill-over into the Mutare-Chimanimani Highway, President Mugabe said:

“United as we are now, those that say we want to change things in Zimbabwe will never beat us in an election. United as we are, even their sanctions won’t affect us. The sanctions might make things difficult for us but we won’t change. United as we are our programmes like Command Agriculture, command again in other areas will be a success.

“Let’s remain united. These small parties think that if they form a coalition they can beat Zanu-PF in elections, aah, we say if they form a coalition it makes things easier for us. One blow will finish them.

“We are not worried about what we do with Mai Mujuru, or Biti (Tendai) what we do with him, aaa they have formed a coalition, one blow and they will be down.”

The Sakubva Stadium rally was the second of President Mugabe’s Youth Interface meetings this month following another highly subscribed one in Marondera, Mashonaland East a fortnight ago.

The President promised the electorate he will live up to their expectations and deliver on promises made.

“I will try my best to live up to what I regard as the calling of the people. I will remain the same, I will remain the same yesterday, the same today, the same tomorrow,” he said.

“We should live and work together. I am not a President of one section, but the President of the whole country,” he said.

President Mugabe reiterated his call on senior party members to leave the youths to organise their programmes and not to use them for personal gain.

“Let us leave the youths free to organise their programmes the way they desire, provided the way is in accordance with the party principles and objectives. Give them assistance, but let us not let the youths betray the struggle.”

He bemoaned divisions in the main wings of the party.

“What the youths have done should show the seniors that they also must unite. I don’t see the unity in the main wing like the youths have shown. I don’t want to see the leaders destroy the unity shown by the youths because now there are some provinces who are trying to lead the youths astray by supporting factions,” President Mugabe.

“In some case these leaders are using tribalism to destroy unity in the party. Cde VaChipanga (Kudzi) we want to know if you are following the party ideology? We are not given to subvert the party, even as individuals it was difficult to approach us offering money to sell out, saying leave leaders like Cde Nkomo (late Vice President Joshua), aaah, who knew that you can not sell out, we have one goal we want to achieve,” he said to applause from the cheering crowd.

“We have a goal we want to achieve. So just ignore leaders or even ministers, who say to you do this and that and we will buy you cars. We want you to support us in this.

“If you accept gifts you will have sold out the party. If you do that and you are a leader like you Cde Chipanga, don’t think your subordinates have not seen it.

“You are showing them that you are not worth their trust, you can sell out. If you are offered money you take it, aah no. If you take the money the other people will say now what’s this,” said President Mugabe.

Earlier, the First Lady, Dr Amai Mugabe had called for unity among all party cadres.

“If we remain united, no-one will come among us and destroys us. Youths you should not allow some individuals to use you for their selfish gains. Zanu-PF is a brand and youths should continue with the legacy left behind by the founding fathers of the struggle,” said the First Lady.

“It is up to you to carry the struggle forward as the vanguard of the party.

“The party leaders should lead by example. Let’s not do things that will put us in bad light. Unity of purpose should prevail. Youths have more energy, but they should use that energy to develop the country,” she said.

“You should shun all divisive elements. I hope and trust we are all working together. The Presidential Youth Interface Rallies should unite all the provinces. If we are united, we are assured of victory in next year’s harmonised elections,” she said.

On the welfare of liberation war veterans, President Mugabe said the Government was trying its best to cushion them despite the financial challenges it was facing.

“We managed to give some of them jobs, so let’s not just complain, let’s not forget what the Government did for us, let’s be honest, and say this is what has been done for us, but we need more. We had aims and aspirations, to help people and help solve their problems . . .” he said.