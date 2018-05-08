Coca-Cola celebrates 70 years in Zim

Prince Sunduzani, Business Reporter

GLOBAL beverages manufacturer, Coca-Cola Company, today celebrates 70 years of operations in Zimbabwe with a solid pledge to continue investing in the country to support socio-economic development.

The celebrations in the country run concurrently with its 132nd birthday globally and 90 years of existence in Africa. The multi-national company started operating in Zimbabwe in 1948 as a bottling operation and has since expanded its wings to be the dominant brand. Coca-Cola Zimbabwe manager, Mrs Noma Halimana, said the company would continue working with the Government and communities to drive the country’s development.

“We are firmly committed to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic advancement and we continue to invest in our business and in community programmes. Some of our initiatives include water projects in Nyanga, Makoni and Mwoyoweshumba in Manicaland province, in collaboration with Plan International. We believe that powerful partnerships between the private sector, Government and society offer the most effective path to development,” she said.

The business has also invested in creating jobs, bringing new technologies to the beverage industry and improving distribution networks.

With three bottling partners, Delta Beverages, Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited and Mutare Bottling Company, Coca-Cola employs over 3 000 people in Zimbabwe and supports over 56 000 others across the supply chain. The business is run through a network of 20 000 outlets in all the country’s 10 provinces.

The company’s general manager for East and Central Africa Franchise, Mr Ahmed Rady, said: “We take great pride in being a part of Zimbabwe’s fibre for over 70 years, and being a part of celebrations by families and individuals who enjoy ice-cold refreshment on a sunny day.”

Coca-Cola has also been a part of national celebrations, including events to mark the attainment of the country’s independence in 1980 among other milestone events. The firm offers more than just refreshments but prioritises value chain and contributes to the nation’s social-economic aspirations including sport as well as the environment.

