Colliery pledges to honour employee creditors’ agreement

February 2, 2018 Business
Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) production levels have gone up by 35 percent

Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL)

Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor
HWANGE Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) has assured its employee creditors that it will comply with the provisions of a scheme of arrangement agreed upon last year.

The firm’s scheme of arrangement was sanctioned by the High Court in May 2017 following approval by the majority of HCCL’s creditors in April the same year.

As part of the contractual provisions of the scheme of arrangement, HCCL has to ensure partial monthly disbursement of outstanding wages to its employee creditors.

This week, the colliery employees’ wives staged a demonstration against the company over delays in payment of January salaries to their spouses.

In a statement yesterday, HCCL creditors scheme of arrangement chairman Mr Andy Lawson said the first instalment to the employee creditors was duly paid last December.

“The second instalment to the employee creditors for January 2018 is delayed, but will be disbursed in the first week of February 2018. The company has assured us that subsequent instalment will be paid monthly going forward per the provisions of the scheme of arrangement,” he said.

The firm has been paying its workforce 50 percent of their salaries since the beginning of last year and in June the company paid seven percent of the employees’ 36 months’ outstanding dues.

In December, the company also paid the allotted 2.6 percent monthly payment as per the scheme of arrangement.

Through the scheme of arrangement and turnaround plan, HCCL intends to increase production and sales.

Coal production for the year ended December 31, 2017 was 1.3 million tonnes against 996 000 tonnes produced in the prior year.

“The company has furnished its plan for increased production and sales anchored on the following: full capacity underground production of coking coal from April 2018; improved haulage and processing facilities,” said Mr Lawson.

In 2015, the Government granted Zimbabwe’s, once largest coal producer, three new concessions in Western Area, Lubimbi East and West following concerns that existing ones were running out within five years.

The new concessions, which are expected to prolong the lifespan of Hwange by 50-70 years, have an estimated resource of about 750 million tonnes of mainly coking coal and thermal coal.

And through the implementation of the turnaround strategy, HCCL targets to improve production volumes to 450 000 tonnes per month in the long-term.

Last year, the Matabeleland North-based company signed two 25-year coal supply agreements with the Zimbabwe Power Company and Lusulu Power.

The agreements were part of the initiatives to support and sustain the colliery’s turnaround strategy.  – @okazunga.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • mark

    Issues at the Colliery are now hinged on lack of trust between management & workers. People have been quiet for a very long time. The new executive mistreats its current and former employees as if its a crime to work for the Mine. Retrenchments, evictions, firings, equipment hire blunders are an order of the day. People are fed up, the demonstrations will continue till Makore, Munangwa, Marapira, Masiya have gone . A forensic audit be launched and perpetrators be arrested.

    • Cde Chocha

      We need a forensic audit as a matter of urgency. The locals are suffering while tenders, retail shops are given to management cronies.

      • S.Ngwenya

        Agreed! A forensic audit is urgently required. Right now there is a pending issue where him Makore and Raire (CIO) had awarded themselves a contract for security services for HCCL and the community queried the procedure then the tender had to be reflighted. The 50% salary he is referring to is very erratic, so far Artisan level and above have not been paid since September 2017 to date. Makore is a thief, lier and does not respect the law of the land. Can he account for the 150Million bailout from government. Can someone come and appreciate what is happening at the Mine NOTHING.All he brags about in the media will be lies. This thief has destroyed HCCL and ZanuPf and must go with his corruption. He also doesn’t realise that there is now a new dispensation who don’t tolerate nonsense. If he stays in Hwange women will kill him. Pasi na Thomas Stenjiwe Makore!!!

        • Cde Chocha

          Most senior and qualified personnel with experience have resigned from the mine in a huff due to Thomas Makore corrupt activities. Very soon he will be arrested with Raymond Munangwa, Masiya, Dhobie the list is endless

  • Owen

    The wives of employees at Hwange Colliery Company have demonstrating in front of HCCL administration offices. The demonstrations enters day 5 today and ironically the state media have chosen not to report on the ongoing citizen action by the women. The women have barricaded the entry and exit points to the administration office. Business is as at a stand still due to this peaceful class action by women who are taking turns to man the gates 24hrs a day ensure the Colliery bosses and administration staff do not enter up until their demands are met. The women refused to be addressed by the mines minister who wanted to address them at an upmarket Colliery Club instead of the demonstration site. ZCTU national officials visited the demonstrating women and offered support.
    Exploitation of workers by govt parastetal should come to end. Pay the worker.

  • Gross

    The truth of the matter is there is a syndicate conspiring to remove all employees who are owed large sums of money and replace them with friends from shutdown entities like Zimasco. They change the job titles as a form of disguise. Check the number of managerial appointments since the beginning of the restructuring exercise.
    The plan hatched mainly by Makore, Masiya, Munangwa and Marapira and lately Manamike is to then ignore the ex employees and concentrate on the newly appointed cronies who are under instructions to make the workforce labour under very poor work conditions. A close look at the revised working conditions can show you the Company is moving backwards rather than forward and workerse lifestyles have been grossly dilapidated in the most humiliating way. A visit to Coal fields primary school should clearly show how the workforce has been reduced to beggars and Munangwa boastfully tells parents to change and remove kids from the school.

    In short this snobbish executive must simply go and a total revamp of the HR department implemented. A revisit to all staff movement since 2015 should be done to check on the victimisting of innocent employees. A cabal of snitches like Charles Ncube and his lot must be rooted out of the system.