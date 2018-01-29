Coltart says sorry: Rhodesia era cop apologises for atrocities against Africans

Senator David Coltart

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter
FORMER Education Minister Senator David Coltart has lauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government following the passing of the National Peace and Reconciliation Act, saying it was a step in the right direction.

In a statement he posted on his page on micro-blogging site, twitter on Friday, Sen Coltart also apologised for the atrocities by the Rhodesian Government during the time he was a police officer. His remarks follow President Mnangagwa’s revelation in Davos, Switzerland, last week that he had signed the National Peace and Reconciliation Bill into law to, among other issues, tackle the emotive Gukurahundi issue.

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi heads the Organ on National Peace and Reconciliation.

“I commend the passing of the National Peace and Reconciliation Act as a positive step in the right direction and call on Government to ensure that it has the independence, resources and cooperation it needs to be able to expose the truth and begin the long, hard but critically important process of reconciliation and healing,” he said.

“I also believe that part of the process of healing and reconciliation consists in all of us acknowledging and apologising for our own complicity and responsibility for the things we have done. So what is to be done going forward?”

Sen Coltart said Zimbabwe needs to break the cycle of political violence that dates back to Smith’s Unilateral Declaration of Independence in 1965 through a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

He said his apology for the mass killings of blacks by the racist Rhodesian Government was prompted by what he described as a “sustained social media campaign” portraying him as an unrepentant Rhodesian.

“This week I have been the subject of a sustained social media campaign seeking to portray me as an unrepentant Rhodesian who has refused to condemn atrocities committed by the Rhodesian security services. I have also been accused of killing Black Zimbabweans during my time in the police force and of refusing to apologise for the role that I played,” said Sen Coltart.

He however argued that the portrayal of his views and the allegations made against him were “patently untrue.”

Sen Coltart said he has addressed the issue in his biography: The Struggle Continues: 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe and other platforms.

“I unreservedly condemn the atrocities committed by the Rhodesian regime, such as the Nyadzonia massacre in which an estimated 1 028 men, women and children were killed. I also unreservedly condemn the unjust system of governance in Rhodesia which  was based on a white supremacist ideology and engaged in the brutal oppression and systemic discrimination against black, coloured and Asian people,” he said.

Sen Coltart said he regretted not doing enough to oppose the Rhodesian government system.

“I sincerely apologise for the role that I played in propping up a racist regime as a young man in the police force. If I knew then what I know now, I would have resisted conscription and actively sought to fight, using non-violent means, the injustices of the Rhodesian regime,” he said.

Sen Coltart was enlisted into the Rhodesian police force at the age of 17 and served for two years before he left to study law.

He said as a teenager he was caught up by the propaganda that it was a war to preserve Christianity and willingly joined.

He said he takes responsibility for his actions and inactions.

“I also acknowledge that, as a White person, I have benefited from Rhodesia’s discriminatory policies and laws. When I speak with my black, coloured and Asian friends and colleagues about their awful experiences under Rhodesian rule, I deeply regret my failure then to stand by you. I have repented before God and ask for forgiveness,” said the former Cabinet Minister.

Sen Coltart said he expressed revulsion at the death of anti-Apartheid icon Steve Biko in 1977 and had committed to try and make the racist administration in South Africa see things differently.

He also narrated a harrowing experience in which he was forced to dispose of a slain liberation fighter at the height of the insurrection.

“I disclosed this incident in my book precisely because I believe we all have an obligation to share the truth and not spare ourselves in doing so to the millions of people whose lives were terribly affected by that dark period in our history,” said Sen Coltart.—@mashnets
  • Gatsha

    Mnangagwa its your turn to apologise for being part of the gang of murderers who murdered more than 20,000 Ndebele people, I saw you foaming on the mouth when asked to apologize by the reporter when u were in Davos…u looked so guilty…you definitely will never have my vote Gukurahundist…just apologize, u are guilty and u will pay one way or the other

    • MakhosiXamu

      It’s not only Prez Mnangagwa who must apologize; those on the Zapu side who also commited atrocities have to apologize as well!

      • Wolves Witches and Giants

        Apologise for what? Zapu was merged with Zanu you illiterate bufoon. One of the most temarkable things about Shona peoples is their lack of a collective vision for teir community. That oversized Ghetto called Harare I grew up in

      • zibulo

        Diversion, watch out madoda. This one is a diversion from an ignorant person. He associates ZAPU with Dissidents, which is wrong. He swallowed ZANU lies that ZAPU was sponsoring dissidents.

      • Nyashanu

        Hey, the apology must actually be backdated to pre-colonial times when Lobhengula’s people invaded our land, killed our people including Sekuru Chaminuka, stole our beautiful Chihera women(omaMpofu), chickens, goats, dogs, wildlife, cats, harvests and hard Mashona cattle. It cannot be denied that, uDumiso et al, as members of the then ZAPU wing, unleashed serious violence(and many lives were lost) on ZANU supporters soon after the formation of ZANU in the early sixties..there must be an apology and compensation for that too.

  • QB

    Apologies are not enough some of our relatives who survived Gukurahundi have health disabilities even today! ZANU PF government has to compensate them as they did to war veterans then there would be a little relief in some families.

  • dotiyenja

    I hope this wont be the route Zanu wants to take, because its not acceptable. We want full compensation. Our region is full of people from outside working in schools, police borders etc because our children had no one to take care of and did not go to schools , they had to go to South Africa to work in unsuitable conditions abanye babulawa yiAids because of Gukurahundi. Full compensation for our communities and individuals affected. Adopt the Catholic Commision’s findings

  • zibulo

    Both The Colonialist and ZANU were targeting the same people amaNdebele. Where did the wealth of the King disappear to, where did his land go to ? The whole of Bulawayo City and surroundings were royal land and was taken without compensation. The land at Umguza was taken and given to descendants of those who pursued King Lobhengula and were all killed , led by Allan Wilson. This might be Histrory but did not the Versailles Treaty make Right the wrongs of the Nazis ? Whites in zim have never ever shown rermose, nor apologize, even the remaining existing ones , neither is ZANU willling to apologize for the Genocide too . They “accept”in token only when they are looking for Investors at Davos !!!!!

    • Eileen B Zhou

      I never insult people but I encourage them, your history was writen by someone else. Find out more before you jump to the wrong conclusion both sides aired and add the evils of Rhodesia, what a mess. Zimbabwe as I was told by one Rhodesia zimbabwe was sacrificed by to keep Zimbabwe, Angola and Mozambique from from invading South Africa. Do research and do no believe everthing. Both sides did bad nothings.

  • Eileen B Zhou

    If it’s true tell him spill the beans on it all, how the Gukurahundi started in Manicaland and Mozambique and spread through to Middlelands and Matabeleland, how their killed Tongogara and tried to kill Joshua Nkomo and Mnangagwa. In fighting and a whole of suffering. This man is not telling the truth, spilling everything then we will see.

  • zikhali

    how can this guy apoliogise as though he was responsible single handendly for the Rhodesia atrocites

  • Martin Chipimo

    Macdes, I really wonder what we want to achieve through going through these very sad moments in our history. Reconciliation and forgiveness YES, but we need to be careful NOT to rekindle the hatred once again.