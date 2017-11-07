Comedians await Goliath moment in Byo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

LOCAL comedians Clive Chigubu, Q Dube and Mandla Da Comic are looking forward to sharing the stage with South African jester Donovan Goliath this Saturday.

Dubbed the “Headliners Comedy Night”, the show organised by Q Dube will be held at the Bulawayo Theatre.

Award-winning Chigubhu said he was excited to showcase his talent to the Bulawayo audience that has been supporting his career.

“I’m really excited to be sharing the stage with Donovan Goliath. This affords us, as local comics, a chance to interact and network with him, something that can help us to be better comics and grow the local comedy industry,” said Chigubhu.

Fast rising comedian, Mandla Da Comic who has shared the stage with SA’s Riaad Moosa and Goliath in the past said: “It’s always great to share the stage with such a renowned comic. As local comics, we want to shift our focus to performing for the international market and such shows help us hone our skills.

“For me to be handpicked to perform is a good endorsement on my part. It shows that I’m doing something right.”

This will be a litmus test for Q Dube as this the first comedy show he has organised.

The comic who will be the host on the night said preparations were going on well with Donovan Goliath expected to arrive in Bulawayo on Friday.

“Preparations are going well and we’re ready to host Donovan. He’ll have lunch at Cubana where he’ll interact with fans before the show. Tickets are already on sale at the Bulawayo Theatre and are being sold for $10 and $15 for VIP,” said Q Dube.

He said as the day inches closer, he is more than nervous.

“Nervous is an understatement. But in life, the key is to jump, or you’ll never know. So I decided to jump and see what’ll happen in the future.”