Communities must help in fight against veld fires

Veld fires have affected many areas across the country and are threatening to wipe out grazing for livestock. Most of the fires are started by hunters and gold panners. Recently the Environmental Management Agency national spokesperson Mr Steady Kangata said there has been a 25 percent increase in veld fires this year compared to last year. He said by September 21 this year, 1 484 cases of veld fires had been recorded countrywide compared to 967 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Mr Kangata said 760 000 hectares have already been destroyed by veld fires this year. The worst affected province is Mashonaland West where 266 810 hectares have been destroyed and Matabeleland North is second with 235 230 hectares destroyed. In Kezi in Matabeleland South province, villagers now fear that unless urgent measures are taken to control veld fires, their livestock could starve.

Chief Nyangazonke said the veld fires had destroyed a greater portion of the grazing area under his jurisdiction and measures should be taken to stop hunters and panners from starting veld fires. He said the hunters and panners had become a menace in his area as their activities were threatening livestock. “Our herd could be reduced drastically as a result of starvation,” said Chief Nyangazonke.

Many people have over the years been arrested for starting veld fires but it seems the punishment being meted out is not deterrent enough hence the increase in cases of veld fires. EMA’s educational campaigns are ongoing but it seems those starting veld fires do not appreciate the adverse effects of these fires to the environment, livestock and even game.

The communities know the people that start veld fires but it seems no action is being taken to punish them. It is time these culprits are brought to book.

The country cannot continue to lose grazing land as a result of the activities of panners or hunters. In the past people have been consumed by veld fires while some homes have been destroyed.

Communities should therefore take the lead in ensuring that those that start veld fires are arrested. The councillors, village heads and chiefs should come up with ways of policing their respective areas. The communities should also have fire guards to prevent the fires from spreading.

Each homestead should be protected by a fire guard. This year following the good rains, many areas had good pastures but these are now under threat as a result of veld fires. In some areas farmers could be forced to provide supplementary feeding to their livestock because pastures were destroyed by veld fires.

We want to once again appeal to hunters and panners to refrain from starting veld fires which in most cases they fail to contain.