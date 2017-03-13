Compensation rape grandpa jailed

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

A 61-YEAR-OLD grandfather from Shurugwi who raped his 17-year-old granddaughter twice as “compensation” for looking after her since she was young has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.

The grandpa, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his grandchild appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing two counts of rape.

He was convicted against his own plea of not guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He will however serve an effective 15 years after Mr Nemadire suspended three years on condition of good behaviour.

It was not indicated in court whether or not the grandchild is an orphan, leading to her grandfather raising her.

Prosecuting Mr Lloyd Mavhiza said the complainant and the accused person lived at the same homestead.

He said in October 2014, the accused approached the complainant and told her that he wanted to be compensated for raising her.

“On being asked by the complainant the type of compensation that he would require, the accused stated that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her, the proposal the complainant vehemently refused,” he said.

In December of the same year, the court heard that the accused proceeded to the complainant’s bedroom hut during the night before sneaking into her blankets.

He then raped her with a condom on.

In June 2015, the accused person again went to the complainant’s bedroom hut while naked.

Mr Mavhiza said he sneaked into his granddaughter’s blankets and forcibly removed her clothes before raping her.

“The matter came to light in December 2015 when the accused was seen forcibly kissing the complainant by his son before the complainant revealed the whole story leading to his arrest,” he said.

