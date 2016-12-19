Conference a huge success: officials

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

THE just ended Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference held in Masvingo province has been described as a resounding success much to the chagrin of opposition parties and the country’s detractors.

In the run-up to the conference opposition media outlets and pessimists had speculated tension and infighting at the conference but this was not the case. In separate interviews yesterday senior party cadres described the just ended indaba as the mother-of-all-conferences.

They said the conference ended on a high note with everyone rallying behind President Mugabe who is President and First Secretary of the party.

Masvingo Provincial Minister of State Cde Shuvai Mahofa hailed party members in the province for mature conduct before, during and after the conference. She urged all members to heed President Mugabe’s call to remain united and shun unnecessary discord and factionalism.

“We are so happy that our conference was a huge success. We did not encounter any problems from the preparations and during the conference. Those who were talking ill about this event were humiliated. The call for unity by President Mugabe resonated well with the people of Masvingo. We always want to remain united and thrive to fulfil the aspirations of Zim-Asset,” said Cde Mahofa.

Acting host provincial chairman Cde Amasa Nhenjana said the conference has left the party more rejuvenated.

“As Masvingo we have benefited a lot from this conference. The conference has left a legacy we will all cherish, a legacy of peace, unity and love. We have taken note of the President’s position on divisive tendencies that cause confusion.

“President Mugabe denounced the use of social media to resolve our differences as party members. We will make sure that party issues are not taken to the press or Facebook,” said Cde Nhenjana.

Provincial secretary for finance Cde Killer Zivhu paid tribute to the executive committee for working as a team during the preparation of the conference. He also thanked Politburo members for assisting during preparations by overseeing and holding update meetings with the local leadership.

“I think as Masvingo, we deserve a pat on the back for the work we did. The members worked together and our stakeholders as a party also responded positively to our resource fundraising initatives and as result we surpassed our target of $50 000. I am happy that Tokwe Mukosi dam is now complete. The dam has given our Zim-Asset programmes a boost and we feel indebted to the President,” said Dr Zivhu.

Masvingo Central MP Cde Edmund Mhere said the conference lived up to its billing and expressed satisfaction with the President’s opening and closing remarks.

“The conference was well organised and the deliberations went on well with no incident as prophets of doom wished. Masvingo has demonstrated high level of maturity by working together as a team during the preparation of the event,” he said.

The five-day conference began on Tuesday and ended on Saturday under the theme, “Moving with Zim-Asset in peace and unity”.

More than 7 000 delegates attended the conference.

