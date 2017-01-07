Congo man nabbed after 2-year illegal stay

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A CONGOLESE national has been fined $100 for staying in Zimbabwe illegally for two years.

Christian Nkashama (36) was arrested at the Plumtree Border Post while he was on his way to Botswana.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to remaining in the country without authority by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere.

Nkashama was ordered to pay $100 or spend 30 days in prison in case of default awaiting deportation to his home country.

In mitigation, Nkashama said he had stayed in the country for two years as he was looking for a job.

“I arrived in Zimbabwe two years back and I have been staying with a friend in Harare. We left our country several years back and relocated to

Botswana together with my family. I further moved to Zimbabwe where I have been staying illegally.

“I was arrested while I was on my way to Botswana to visit my family,” he said.

Nkashama said he had also studied at a college in Harare during his illegal stay.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Nkashama was arrested on December 22.

“On 22 December Nkashama who is a Congolese national went to Plumtree Border Post exit gate where he tendered his passport to an immigration officer with an intention to leave the country.

“Upon examining the passport the immigration officer noticed that Nkashama had stayed in the country illegally. Nkashama didn’t have a visitor’s entry certificate or any documents to prove that he had been granted permission to stay in the country,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said the immigration department handed over Nkashama to the police resulting in his arrest.

In passing his sentence, Mr Manwere told Nkashama that after paying the fine he will be handed over to the Department of Immigration for deportation back to his country of origin.

— @DubeMatutu.