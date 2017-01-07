Controversial miner freed due to lack of evidence

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

FORMER Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Trynos Nkomo who was facing charges of defrauding Local Government, Public Works and National Housing permanent secretary, Engineer George Mlilo of a gold claim was yesterday freed due to lack of evidence.

Nkomo was in the dock for allegedly defrauding Eng Mlilo of $6 500 in a deal involving the sale of a mining claim now known as Bunny Luck 2 Mine in Gwanda.

He pleaded not guilty to fraud when his trial started last month before Matabeleland South provincial magistrate, Mr Willard Maphios Moyo.

Nkomo was acquitted at the close of the State case.

In his defence through his lawyer, Mr Zibusiso Ncube, Nkomo denied selling the mining claim to Eng Mlilo.

He said he only entered into an agreement with the latter’s son, Innocent Mlilo to mine together with his father sponsoring the business.

The magistrate in his ruling noted that the State case was riddled with irregularities since there were no documents to show that a sale took place.

He said there was also no agreement of a partnership.

“Having taken note of the inconsistencies and contradictions in the evidence of the main State witnesses that is Mr George Mlilo and his son, Innocent who entered into the deal with the accused, the court has found no evidence linking him to the commission of the offence. He is hereby acquitted and discharged at the close of the State case,” ruled Mr Moyo.

Eng Mlilo in his evidence –in- chief said he did not rush to have documents of the sale processed because Nkomo’s national stature and integrity as a former leader of ZMF led him to trust him.

— @richardmuponde.