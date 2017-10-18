Cop caged 15 years for raping, infecting girl (16) with STI

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A POLICE officer stationed at Masvingo Rural will spend the next 15 years in jail for raping a 16-year-old girl that he had given a lift and infecting her with a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI).

Hugh Zvidzai Bhunu (29) of Village 21, Mushandike resettlement under Chief Charumbira, raped the Form Three pupil after following her from school.

Appearing before Masvingo regional magistrate Mrs Dudzai Malunga on Monday, Bhunu pleaded not guilty to one count of rape.

Mrs Malunga however, convicted Bhunu due to overwhelming evidence and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Delivering sentence, Mrs Malunga said Bhunu had committed a serious offence of raping an innocent girl and infecting her with an STI. “You have tarnished the image of the police through your behaviour. The young girl accepted your offer thinking that you were a Good Samaritan who wanted to help her reach her destination earlier,” said Mrs Malunga. You therefore deserve stern punishment because you have soiled the force’s reputation. Such rogue elements like you should not be allowed in society.

“A lengthy sentence will make you come back a reformed citizen,” she said.

For the State, Ms Shamiso Masokovere said on October 13, 2016, at around 4 PM, Bhunu who was driving a Toyota Vitz, followed the Form Three girl who was alone going home from school.

The court heard that Bhunu caught up with the girl and offered to give her transport to her destination since he was also going towards the same direction.

He drove for about a kilometre towards the girl’s homestead before turning left into a bushy area.

He then drove for about 200 metres and stopped, the court heard.

“Bhunu then lowered his seat and moved to the back seat where the girl was seated. He violently grabbed his victim’s blouse and three buttons fell off. He forced her down and raped her once,” said Ms Masokovere.

After the sex attack, Bhunu opened the car’s door, went out to wipe blood from his manhood and jean trousers using a mutton cloth. It is at this material time that the girl took advantage and bolted out of the car towards home.

The court was told that Bhunu followed the girl and found her narrating her ordeal to her grandmother (67).

“Bhunu pledged to marry the girl and took her to his sister’s home at Grange Farm in the same area,” said the prosecutor

However, all hell broke loose when the girl realised that she had contracted an STI.

She reported to her mother who made a police report leading to Bhunu’s arrest.

