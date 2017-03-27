Cop drives into shop

March 27, 2017 Local News
Police officers at the hardware shop that was rammed into (right)

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter
A POLICE officer last Thursday drove into a shop in Bulawayo’s Central Business District.

The officer whose name could not be obtained, overshot the kerb and smashed the hardware shop’s display window along Hebert Chitepo and 14th Avenue.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver said he accelerated instead of applying brakes resulting in the vehicle smashing the display window.

A shop attendant, Nonhlanhla Maphosa said she still cannot believe what she saw.

“Imagine seeing a car coming straight at you while you are comfortably seated in a shop,” she said.

A witness, Miss Emah Shava, said she saw the police Defender vehicle labelled “CONSEC UNIT 4” move smoothly, taking a turn as if to park and driving into the shop.

“The driver couldn’t even explain what happened. He said he was thinking deeply and suddenly found himself in the shop.”

“People really have problems out there. I mean how does one become this absent minded?” she asked.

Miss Shava said the driver said he accelerated instead of braking.

Last month, a trainee police officer who was doing driving lessons, rammed into Farmbiz Shop in the city centre.

@winnie_masara
  • QB

    There is a big problem with the ZRP how come such incidents have never happened to private driving schools in Bulawayo. If you see a trainee driver making such a mistake it proves that they rushed to put him on the road. What’s the hurry for and even if he passes which ZRP vehicle is he going to drive betshona begcwele kumaRoad block?

