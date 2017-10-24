Cop says officer-in-charge bedding wife

October 24, 2017 Local News

court-gavel 2

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter
A POLICE officer from Gweru was yesterday remanded in custody for allegedly assaulting his wife after suspecting that she was having an affair with his boss, an Officer–in–Charge.

Bausi Pamire (36), a Constable who resides at 1125 Mkoba 13 in Gweru, appeared before Midlands Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing two counts of assaulting his wife, Ms Rachel Mugwembi. He pleaded not guilty.

Mrs Msipa remanded him in custody to November 3 for trial after dismissing his application for bail saying he was a flight risk.

Pamire told the court that he suspected that his wife was having an adulterous affair with the Officer-in- Charge (name supplied) at his station.

“Every time I have problems with my wife, she comes to my workplace and sees my Officer-in –Charge and humiliates me in front of my workmates. On the day in question she came to my station and demanded bus fare to go back to her mother in South Africa. She then proceeded to the Officer-in–Charge where she reported an assault case,” he said.

Prosecutor Mr Andrew Marimo told the court that on September 30, Pamire came home drunk at around 11PM and assaulted his wife. He said on October 3, Ms Mugwembi went to her husband’s work place and reported the matter.

“After reporting the complainant went back home and later that evening, the accused came back from work drunk before he went on to assault her again claiming that she had humiliated him,” said Mr Marimo.
  • makhosi

    If the relationship is so insecure, end it constable. It is simply not worth it!!!

    Let them f**k each other and find someone else.

    • Siwaphiwe Nampie Mpafa

      Somehow you’ve got your wires crossed!!.

    • ThaDoggPound

      Difficult to empathize since the cop is always drunk when he wants to interrogate the wife about the issue.

      • Maphila Samuel Nhlabatsi

        it’s almost as if you’re saying being an only child is bad

        • ThaDoggPound

          Its almost as if you have just escaped from Ingutsheni.

    • Maphila Samuel Nhlabatsi

      Hope it all keeps going in the right direction for you.

  • Siwaphiwe Nampie Mpafa

    They are fulfilling their fantasies and probably there are many more who get away with it than the ones we read about.

  • Saddam Kalifa

    Bomb the station ….and shoot the living hell of your Boss. They probably sleeping together..

  • taneta

    That’s the norm with the police,soldiers & nurses bosses fuck their juniors.Get married to a police,soldier and nurse hahaha it’s your own risk.