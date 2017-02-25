Cop-stabbing ‘robber’ appears in court

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A MAN from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court for robbing and stabbing a man.

He also allegedly stabbed a police officer who wanted to arrest him.

Goodness Sibanda (23) allegedly stabbed and stole a Samsung cellphone and $105 from Lancelot Mkhize of Cowdray Park suburb.

He also allegedly stabbed Bongani Mpofu, a police officer who wanted to arrest him.

Mkhize allegedly recognised Sibanda as he was a barber in the area.

Sibanda was not asked to plead to two attempted murder charges when he appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mrs Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze.

He was remanded in custody to March 3.

Prosecuting, Miss Caroline Matanga said the attack occurred on October 16 last year at around 8PM.

She said Mkhize sensed danger as Sibanda approached him carrying an empty beer bottle on his way home from buying chips for his five-year-old niece at a tuck shop along a road in the suburb.

“Mkhize moved to the back of the tuck shop. He stumbled on a stone and fell facing upwards. Sibanda called out to his accomplice to come and help him kill Mkhize. He punched and kicked him while he lay on the ground. Mkhize managed to escape and ran for about 50 metres before realising that he was missing $105 from his pocket and his cellphone,” said Miss Matanga.

She said Mkhize called Mpofu, a cop who came in the company of two other police officers and they proceeded to Sibanda’s house.

“Sibanda armed himself with a kitchen knife that he used to stab Mkhize once on the left shoulder and he lost consciousness. He fled from the scene but Mpofu and the other police officers chased him. Mpofu caught up with him but Sibanda drew his knife and stabbed him once on the left side of his neck.

The other two police officers managed to restrain and arrest him,” said Miss Matanga.

@tannytkay