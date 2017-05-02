Cops bash colleague’s husband

Andile Tshuma, Court Reporter

TWO Bulawayo cops have been arrested after they allegedly assaulted a civilian who had visited his police officer wife at a police station.

Constables Samson Machimbiza and Amos Dzenga appeared before Bulawayo provincial magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushowe charged with assault.

They were initially remanded out of custody to Thursday last week. However, Dzenga did not turn up for court and is now being charged with contempt of court. A warrant of arrest has since been issued against him.

The magistrate further deferred the matter to tomorrow.

Prosecuting Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said the complainant, Mr Canaan Phiri went to fix his wife’s car at Nkulumane police station in August last year.

Mr Phiri was allegedly permitted to get into the camp by Dzenga who was manning the main gate into the station. A misunderstanding ensued after Mr Phiri proceeded to remove a punctured tyre from his wife’s car.

@andile_tshuma