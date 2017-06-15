COPS BLAMED

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE police have been blamed for causing the abandonment of the FC Platinum and Highlanders’ Castle Lager Premiership match at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on May 28.

The referee and match commissioner’s reports indicating that Bosso fans threw stones and invaded the pitch were rejected by the PSL disciplinary committee after viewing video evidence of the disturbances.

“It is clear from the evidence presented that had it not been for the trigger-happy police who threw teargas at exiting fans, the match would have been concluded,” reads part of the disciplinary committee’s judgement.

In a strongly worded 1 400-word judgment which Chronicle Sport is in possession of, the four-man PSL disciplinary committee described referee Brighton Chimene and match commissioner Masimba Chihowa’s evidence as unreliable, as it sought to portray Highlanders’ supporters as a violent lot by insinuating that they threw stones onto the pitch before invading it and causing the abandonment of the game.

Highlanders, who were represented at the hearing by chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube and treasurer Donald Ndebele, did not deny that some Bosso fans threw missiles, except that these were empty plastic bottles and not stones.

They admitted that some of their fans invaded the pitch with FC Platinum fans to escape tear smoke that had been thrown at exiting fans.

Bosso were then found guilty of count two of throwing of missiles and acquitted on the first count of causing the abandonment of the match.

“What is in contention is whether the game was abandoned due to the accused club’s actions or due to the action of the police. The referee was of the view that he could not restart the match because the Highlanders’ supporters threw missiles at the assistant referee after the penalty kick. He also stated that it was the Highlanders’ supporters who invaded the pitch. The match commissioner basically stated the same. In its defence, the accused produced a video showing the events of the day.

“The video was at odds with the evidence given by the two witnesses (referee and match commissioner). It showed that the accused club supporters were in fact leaving the stadium or heading towards the exit. It also showed that the police used tear smoke and it was at this point that the FC Platinum supporters then entered the pitch. There was no evidence on the video that the stampede that ensued was caused by the accused or that it was the accused’s supporters who caused the abandonment of the match. But for the action of the police, the game would have proceeded.

“Both witnesses indicated that much of the confusion started when supporters tried to escape the tear smoke, with many people following the players into the dressing rooms. Both the referee and the match commissioner’s version of events were discredited. They became evasive under cross examination, especially after the video evidence. Their evidence was totally unreliable as at one stage they said stones were thrown, but it was clear from the video that very few plastic bottles had been thrown and the police had managed the situation.

“In their evidence, they said the accused’s supporters invaded the pitch and yet it was FC Platinum supporters who first invaded the pitch running away from teargas thrown by police as accused’s supporters exited the stadium. They painted a picture of the accused being the violent party and did not even mention seeing police kicking accused’s supporter (seeking police help) after being beaten by FC Platinum supporters right in the middle of the pitch. It is clear from the evidence presented that had it not been for the trigger-happy police who threw teargas at exiting fans, the match would have been concluded,” the judgment read.

For pleading guilty to missile throwing, Bosso were ordered to pay a fine of $2 000, of which $500 is suspended for the rest of the season on condition they are not convicted of any offence involving missile throwing. The fine of $1 500 together with the cost of hearing should be paid by July 31, 2017.

“In arriving at the appropriate sentence, we have considered the fact that the accused admitted throwing missiles into the pitch.

However, throwing plastic bottles or missiles of whatever nature should not be condoned at all. No matter how one perceives to have been robbed of a game, violence will never be the answer. Those perceptions must be addressed through formal structures and not by resorting to violence.

“We have considered that had it not been for the statements presented to PSL, perhaps the club would have been given the mandatory fine in the Standing Orders. We are also mindful of deterring future missile throwing by imposing a suspended sentence. The suspended sentence will act as a deterrent and ensure the club does not commit a similar offence in future. The match results stand at 1-1,” concluded the disciplinary committee in its judgment.

