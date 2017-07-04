Cops in pesticide suicides

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

TWO police officers based at Nkayi Police Station allegedly committed suicide by drinking pesticides during the same month.

Constables Aubrey Mahefa (25) and Liston Hove allegedly killed themselves following domestic disputes with their spouses.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity alleged Hove killed himself on June 2 after his wife blew his annual bonus with a boyfriend who is said to have made her pregnant.

“He quarrelled with his wife over his missing bonus money. His wife was pregnant and someone in Kwekwe was claiming responsibility.

“They had been married for only three months when Hove discovered WhatsApp messages where his wife and another man discussed her pregnancy.

“Not only did it end there, the unknown man went on to directly communicate with Hove. He claimed to be the husband of the wife he had just married.

“He told him he was the father of the baby his wife was carrying and even told him that he had part of Hove’s ‘bonus’ money and was actually squandering it,” said the source.

“We suspect he couldn’t stomach his wife’s betrayal and decided to kill himself. He drank a pesticide a few kilometres away from the business centre.

“Apparently the pain he endured became too much for him and he started running around in a rage like a mad man.”

“A passerby I won’t mention by name rushed him to Nkayi District Hospital. When his condition worsened they transferred him to Mpilo Central Hospital and he died on the way,” he said.

A passerby discovered Mahefa’s decomposed body in Shangani River on Friday last week.

A bottle of a poisonous pesticide and his cellphone were found on the body.

A source within the police camp said they suspected Mahefa killed himself because his wife “sold him out to his superiors that he was running a business, contrary to the Police Act.”

“Mahefa was doing some training for a certain department within the police force in Harare. His wife and two children had remained behind in Nkayi.

“It was however alleged that Mahefa was running a business at Nkayi Business Centre which is against our policies. This was discovered by our superiors who confronted his wife and she admitted it,” said the source.

The source said Mahefa’s wife was a “problematic” woman.

“The woman was evicted from the police camp for always fighting with other women. She now stays somewhere at Nkayi centre.

“We understand Mahefa applied for leave to come and solve these problems. The matter was discussed with our bosses and he went for a disciplinary hearing,” said the source.

Mahefa’s family was recalled to stay in the police camp. Apparently, said the source, Mahefa’s wife continued to interfere with investigations by phoning her husband’s superiors at provincial level.

“We suspect this deeply affected Mahefa who on June 15 went to the canteen in the camp where he made a cash-out transaction of $12 and vanished until the discovery of his decomposed body on Friday, about 15 kilometres away from the camp.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese could not be reached for comment. — @winnie_masara