Cops in trouble for $200 Chiriseri crash site theft

Obey Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

TWO police officers and a fire fighter are set to appear in court for allegedly searching and stealing $200 which was in the pocket of the late founder of His Presence Ministries International Apostle Charles Chiriseri following an accident that claimed his life last year.

Apostle Chiriseri died at the 388KM peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway last September when his vehicle hit a donkey.

The late apostle was travelling to Bulawayo with his wife pastor Pertunia Chiriseri who suffered serious injuries and was admitted in hospital for about a month before she was discharged.

Two police officers – Tawanda Mawere (31) and Mkhokheli Mpofu (30) – stationed at Mbembesi police station and Mthandazo Rick Dube (34) from the Bulawayo Fire Brigade will appear in court on March 28 in connection with the theft of the late apostle Chiriseri’s money.

According to state papers seen by The Chronicle, Dube retrieved the deceased’s body from the wreckage and searched it.

“He then took $505, 95 from the wallet and recorded it in the Famona Fire Brigade log book and the two other accused persons, Mawere and Mpofu appended their signatures in the presence of Mount Olives International church Pastor Gordon Dube who was one of the first people to arrive at the scene,” reads the court papers.

When Pastor Dube left the accident scene, the trio allegedly connived to steal $200 from the money they had recovered.

The theft was discovered when a relative to the late apostle, Bishop Colin Nyathi of Harvest House International Ministries communicated with Pastor Dube who revealed to him the amount of money that was found in apostle Chiriseri’s pocket.

“On September 17, I inquired from Pastor Nyathi whether he had collected Chiriseri’s property and he told me that he was only handed $305, 95 as the recovered property. I confronted Mawere and Mpofu about the missing $200 and they both denied having misappropriated the funds,” the court papers quote Pastor Dube as saying.

According to state papers, the money and the fire fighter’s log book were not recovered.

Investigations led to the accused persons’ arrest and they are set to appear in court.