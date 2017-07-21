Cops nab Mkoba suburb housebreaker

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

POLICE in Gweru have arrested a man who allegedly went on a house breaking spree in Mkoba 16 and 17 suburbs, stealing property worth over $3 000.

Lawrence Simbarashe Manduza (25) of Mkoba 17 suburb Gweru appeared before Midlands Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing eight counts of unlawful entry and theft.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to July 28 for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Bernard Nyoni told the court that from June 22 to July 16 Manduza broke into eight houses.

“On June 22 this year at Mkoba 17 accused person gained entry into Albert Vurombo’s house and went on to steal three cell phones valued at $700. The following day the accused person again gained entry into the premises of Petronella Matiza through an unlocked door and stole cash and a cell phone which all amounted to $1 360,” said Nyoni.

He said on June 25, Manduza gained entry into Mr Patrick Ncube house in Mkoba 17 and stole three cell phones as well as cash. Mr Ncube is said to have lost $164 in total.

“Using the same modus operandi the following day accused person went on to gain entry at one Bonomali Nombi’s house where he stole a cell phone valued at $250,” he said.

The court heard that three days later, Manduza broke into Ms Juliet Rusawo’s house and stole a laptop and a cell phone both valued at $650.

On the same day in the same suburb, he went to Ms Abigail Ndlovu’s house where he stole a cell phone worth $25 through an open window and went away unnoticed.

On July 4 in Mkoba 16, Manduza gained entry into Susan Hungwe’s house and stole a phone valued at $70.

The matter came to light on July 16 when he was caught red-handed attempting to steal a laptop worth $280 at Melody Makaipa’s house in Mkoba 17.

Property worth $880 was recovered.