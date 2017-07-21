Cops sjambok granny rapist

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 34-YEAR-OLD man from Mangwe has been arrested for allegedly raping a 76-year-old villager.

Siphamehlo Sibanda of Brunapeg area broke into the old woman’s bedroom hut in the middle of the night and raped her.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere, facing rape charges. The magistrate remanded him in custody to August 2.

Sibanda told the magistrate that following his arrest, police at Mphoengs Police Station sjamboked him.

“I was assaulted by police stationed at Mphoengs Police Station. One officer sjamboked me several times on the head and buttocks. I sustained bruises as a result of the assault,” he said.

Mr Manwere ordered the prosecutor to investigate the assault allegations and present a report to the court.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Sibanda raped the granny on July 14 at midnight.

“On 14 July, the old woman was sleeping in her bedroom hut alone. Sibanda arrived at her homestead and forcibly opened the door. He grabbed the woman by the throat and pushed her to the floor.

“Sibanda raped the old woman once and fled from the homestead. The woman rushed to her neighbour’s homestead where she sought refuge and spent the rest of the night,” he said.

Mr Mazorodze said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Sibanda’s arrest.—@DubeMatutu