Cops threaten arrests for illegal fireworks

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have warned people against the illegal use of fire crackers on New Year’s Eve and afterwards saying those who break the law would be arrested.

In a statement, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the use of firecrackers was prohibited as it was a criminal nuisance.

She said those who want to use them must first seek permission from the police, city council and the SPCA.

Insp Simango said some people have previously been injured due to the use of firecrackers.

She said police would be on patrol and anyone found in possession of firecrackers would be arrested.

The police provincial spokesperson urged parents and guardians to warn children against playing with firecrackers.

“We are appealing to members of the public to desist from setting off firecrackers, on, during and after the New Year’s Eve,” said Insp Simango.

“Firecrackers cause confusion, anxiety and fear into the lives of animals, causing many to run away from their homes into the streets, which is dangerous to members of the public as they can get injured due to bites and accidents.”

She appealed to members of the public to be responsible and not cause damage to property as the New Year approaches.

“Police will be out in full force arresting those who will be loitering, drunk and disorderly in the CBD as well as in all suburbs. Parents should take care of their children and ensure that they do not take hazardous substances. Drinking spots are advised to stick to gazetted opening and closing times as they will be closely monitored,” said Insp Simango.

She advised motorists to be cautious on the road and said they must not drink and drive.

“During Christmas we lost lives on our roads mostly due to human error. We are appealing to motorists to exercise extreme caution and drive at safe speeds as roads are slippery due to the rains. Only roadworthy vehicles should be on our roads,” said Insp Simango.

— @andile_tshuma