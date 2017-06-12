Corrupt police officers cost Govt, says Minister

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government is losing money invested in training police officers who get fired for corruption before the nation benefits from their services.

In an interview, Home Affairs Deputy Minister Cde Obedingwa Mguni said a lot of resources are spent on training police officers who unfortunately are fired before serving the force for many years.

“The police force, instead of just receiving the British style of training, now receive an ISO 9000 International Standard training with excellent modules which comprise of Chinese, Korean and Russian expertise, making them the best and most knowledgeable police officers in the region,” said Cde Mguni.

He said Government was investing a lot of resources in the new police training curriculum that produces top notch cops that are widely sought after to undertake international policing duties.

Cde Mguni said Zimbabwean police officers were as a result undertaking peace keeping duties in conflict zones such as DRC and Southern Sudan.

“It’s however sad that many of our junior police officers who are well trained are then fired for misdemeanours,” he said.

Last Wednesday Cde Mguni told Parliament that last year 357 police officers were suspended on allegations of corruption.

In 2014, more than 300 officers were fired, mostly for demanding bribes at roadblocks.

Cde Mguni said members of the public should help fight corruption by refraining from giving police officers bribes.

“Due to lack of resources, our officers are sometimes forced to get transport from members of the public when clearing livestock, for example, exposing them to temptation from unscrupulous people,” he said.

Cde Mguni said in such cases police officers are forced to take shortcuts to clear livestock and then end up in trouble.

Addressing officials from Government departments, insurers and lawyers at a death registration workshop in Bulawayo last Friday, the Registrar General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede said it was members of the public who enticed officials into corruption in order to receive quick services.

@winnie-masara