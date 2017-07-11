Cosafa Under-17 squad released

Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE under-17 coach Moses “Bambo” Chunga has released a 30-member squad expected to go into camp today to begin preparations for the Cosafa Under-17 tournament which gets underway in Mauritius from July 21 to 30.

The Young Warriors will be hard-pressed to repeat the success enjoyed by the Warriors in South Africa on Sunday where they won a record fifth Cosafa crown.

Chunga said the achievement by the senior team should not put his team under pressure as they are starting from scratch.

“For the past few years we have been inactive in the Cosafa tournament for this age group and so we are starting from zero as opposed to the team which went to South Africa.

“There is a lot of hard work to be done, we will focus on developing the future stars and I don’t think we are under any pressure compared to those guys Sunday Chidzambwa and Norman Mapeza, who are dealing with the end product.

“We are only a conveyor belt trying to groom those players,” said Chunga.

The coach said he tried to come up with a balanced side following the trials he conducted in some parts of the country.

“It is not the best squad because we didn’t manage to do the trials nationwide due to lack of time. But we tried to have a mixture of some decent players.

”We have players from trust schools and we have players from mission schools and so forth. I believe it is a better representation for the age group.

“I am happy for the youngsters. They will get some exposure which is important at this stage of their careers,” he said.

The players are expected to undergo the mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test, when they start camp.

Squad

Victor Chipangura, Takunda Manyuchi, Albert Munopfukutwa, Desire Huwani, Dibbellar Mapfumo, Kuzivakwashe Gwasira, Peter Mushure, Takunda Manyuchi, Tafadzwa, Knowledge Mushipe, Eric Chigede, Moreblessing , Tinotenda Muringai, Brian, Tadiwa Bararira, Tawanda Chiminya, Munashe Chakuchichi, Eric Chigede, Munashe Garananga, Kelvin Chikonyora, Benza, Madalitso Chunga, Taurayi Rugwete.