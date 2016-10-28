Cosmas ‘Tsano’ upbeat on Umahlekisa headline debut

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS Football Club goalkeepers’ coach Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu is upbeat about his performance at the Umahlekisa Bosses Comedy night and has promised fans mature rib cracking jokes tonight.

Tsano is one of the headline acts where comedians Babongile Sikhonjwa, Clive Chigubhu and Ntando Van Moyo are also billed to perform at a show slated for Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel.

This is Tsano’s second try at comedy following a successful cameo in April at a similar event.

“People should come and see the other side of Cosmas Zulu. I’m not only a technical guru, but I can also make people laugh as well. I performed on the stage in April and people laughed.

“This time, it’s going to be ‘worse’; people will laugh their lungs out with my jokes. As usual my jokes are mature and aren’t dirty,” said Tsano.

“I’m just a happy soul who wants people to laugh and be happy when they’re around me.

“This is one of the secrets of my easy going life and I just want to share that part of my life with people before the big game on Saturday at Barbourfields against Tsholotsho.

“I think I’ll go first so that I get back to camp to prepare further for the match”.

He said a jovial changing room was the secret behind the success of Highlanders Football Club’s seven league match unbeaten run.

“Morale is high in the Highlanders camp and the boys are always in a cheerful mood when I’m around.

This has translated to the positive results on the pitch because I keep the dressing room morale high,” said Tsano.