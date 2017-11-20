Cosmopolitan brings class and fun to Byo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A touch of class and splendour is what greeted revellers upon entering Cosmopolitan Night Club in Bulawayo as the nightspot launched on Friday.

Cosmopolitan Night Club situated at Ascot Racecourse where the former Club Eden was situated, breathed life into the city’s partying sphere.

With the tag line “Because you’re worth it”, the look and feel of the place is inviting, modern and stylish.

As soon as the doors at Cosmopolitan were opened at 7PM revellers had already flocked there to see the new place and they were satisfied by the high standards set at the nightspot.

Ladies were dressed for the occasion as chic body hugging dresses, jumpsuits and heels were the order of the day. The entrance was a hive of activity with patrons especially women not shy to take a snap or two showing off their dresses.

The dress code is strictly no slops and shorts but caps are allowed and patrons are encouraged to dress up as entrance will be subjected to how one looks.

Inside the club DJs Kananjo, Keezy, Ngwesto and Mzoe have taken over the task of entertainment at the nightspot.

Below are reasons why people should party at Cosmopolitan Night Club this festive season.

1.Free entry

Opening its doors at 7PM the nightspot has free entry for patrons until 11PM. Thereafter a $5 cover charge will be in effect for all patrons.

2.Mood

It was a complete overhaul from the dark and dreary mood with the lighting all around the club bringing life to the club. The colours chosen white, black and red have given the place an atmosphere of passion and excitement with a touch of elegance and prestige. The VIP section where the DJ box was has the Cosmopolitan illuminated in a red colour. The music played by the DJs had an array of house, R&B and hip hop for those who can dance to show off. The French doors have been replaced with sliding doors that lead outside where the stage has been extended and turned into a second VIP area for people to relax on comfortable couches. The sliding doors also lead to the Casino Bar which has been spruced up here and there.

3.Very Spacious

The old Club Eden had a problem of space especially when a South African DJ is hosted. But all that is a thing of the past as the place has more room for people to move around and dance with the bar shifted to one end making it long and more accessible. The DJ’s box is now adjacent to the bar area leaving acres of space for patrons. It has a sitting capacity of about 300 to 400 people.

4. VIP

There are two VIP areas. The first one is in the courtyard where to enter a pair of people buys beverages for $150. For the one inside the club it costs $100 per couple. The VIP treatment also includes a bouncer and a waitress who attends to the needs of those housed there.

5. Sound/TVs

The sound system was given a complete revamp and put in strategic points around the nightclub. Televisions are also dotted around the club for people to view various football matches especially on Saturdays and Sundays.