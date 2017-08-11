Cost of living up 0.2 percent

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE cost of living increased by 0.2 percent to $576.84 last month from $575.71 in June largely due to suspension of sales promotions by the retailers, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe has said.

Following a number of sales promotions by major retailers across the country, the cost of living for low income urban earner monthly basket for a family of six, has in the past few months been on the downward trend.

“The cost of living as measured by the CCZ’s low income urban earner monthly basket for a family of six increased from the end-June figure of $ 575.71 to $576.84 by end-July 2017, showing an increase of $1.13.

“As CCZ we hope prices have assumed their real value since there were no supermarket promotions during the period under review,” said the consumer watchdog.

During the period under review, the food basket increased by $1.31 from $129.55 by end-June to $130.86 by end-July 2017.

The price of detergents decreased by $0.18 from $12.16 to $11.98

“Decreases were recorded in roller meal by $1.52 from $10.15 to $8.63, flour by $0.05 from $1.76 to $1.71, onions by $0.22 from $1.29 to $1.07, meat by $0.01 from $4.52 to $4.51 a kg, washing powder by $0.06 from $1.60 to $1.54 and bathing soap by $0.02 from $0.65 to $0.63,” said CCZ

The consumer watchdog said increases were recorded in margarine by $0.29 from $0.99 to $1.28, sugar by $0.2 from $1.83 to $1.85, cooking oil by $0.06 from $1.27 to $1.33, bread by $0.05 from $0.65 to $0.70, rice by $0.02 from $1.98 to $2.00.

CCZ said the price increases were also recorded in cabbage by $0.08 from $0.74 to $0.82 and laundry bar by $0.02 from $1.19 to $1.21 and fresh milk by $0.05 from $0.55 to $0.60

“The price of salt remains unchanged,” said the consumer council.

“The CCZ continues to encourage consumers to shop conscientiously and to always buy certified products. Where the products are not certified, to exercise their right to information by carefully examining if the products they are purchasing are well labelled, packaged and provided with vital information such as manufacturing and expiry dates and ingredients used in the make-up of the products,” it said. — @okazunga.