Cost of living up 0.52 percent

The cost of a monthly food basket for a family of six has increased by 0.52 percent to $579.84 in August due to fluctuation in fuel prices and the use of plastic money.

In its latest report, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) said:

“The cost of living as measured by CCZ’s low income urban earner monthly basket for a family of six increased from the end of July figure of $576.84 to $579.84 by end of August 2017.

“As CCZ, we assume the increase in price could be attributed to various factors which include fluctuation of fuel prices and the use of plastic money.

“Some supermarkets have taken advantage of the shortage of cash to increase prices of basic commodities by amounts ranging from one cent to 40 cents which at times consumers do not notice,” said the consumer watchdog.

It said due to the Avian flu that has struck Zimbabwean poultry market and also the banning of poultry from South Africa, there has been a shortage of eggs in the market and an increase in poultry meat.

“We also assume that this has been the cause of the increase in beef products.

The CCZ continues to encourage consumers to shop first before spending their hard earned cash.

“Where the products are not certified, consumers should exercise their right to information by carefully examining if the products they are buying are well labelled, packaged and provided with vital information such as manufacturing and expiry dates and ingredients used in the make-up of the products,” said the consumer watchdog.

