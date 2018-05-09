Cost of living up

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE monthly food basket for a family of six increased by 0.49 percent to $591.98 in April due to the persistent cash shortages in the economy.

In its latest report, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) said: “The cost of living as measured by the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe’s low income urban earner monthly basket for a family of six increased from the end-March 2018 figure of $588.70 to $591.58 by end-April 2018, showing an increase of $2.88 or 0.49 percent.”

CCZ indicated that the increase in the total figure of the food basket could be attributed to seasonal products such as tomatoes, onions, among others.

“The shortage of cash can be attributed to the price increase of basic commodities,” it said.

During the period under review, the food basket increased by $3.70 or 2.63 percent from $140.50 by end of March 2018 to $144.20 by end of last month.

The price of detergents decreased by $0.82 or 5.77 percent from $14.20 to $13.38. Price reductions were marginally recorded in products such as salt, bath soap and laundry bar while products such as margarine, cooking oil, flour, rice, tomatoes, onions, cabbages and washing powder registered price increases during the month under review.

The consumer watchdog noted that prices of products such as tea leaves, bread and fresh milk remained unchanged in April from the price figure of March 2018.

“CCZ continues to encourage consumers to shop conscientiously and to always buy certified products.

“Where the products are not certified, to exercise their right to information by carefully examining if the products they are purchasing are well labelled, packaged and provided with vital information such as manufacturing and expiry dates and ingredients used in the make-up of the products,” it said.

@okazunga