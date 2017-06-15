Cotton farmers applaud Govt

Sharon Chiware, Midlands Reporter

Gokwe cotton farmers said yesterday that they are expecting a bumper harvest this year and attributed the high yields to Government assistance under the Presidential Inputs Support Scheme.

Last week Government increased the producer price of cotton from 40c per kg to 47c.

Government provided a subsidy of 18c per kilogramme to the farmers who are also entitled to a five percent export incentive to be paid by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The farmers, through their traditional leaders, have applauded Government for providing them with inputs.

Chiefs from both Gokwe North and South said their subjects received adequate cotton seeds and pesticides which were also delivered on time this last farming season.

Chief Nemangwe of Gokwe South said they were about to harvest their cotton and most farmers were expecting a bumper harvest.

“We are about to start harvesting cotton and the information I am receiving is that most farmers will harvest more this year compared to previous years,” he said.

Chief Nemangwe said the good harvest was as a result of Government inputs.

“We are thankful to the Government for the assistance which has boosted production this year,” he said.

The chief said most cotton farmers had abandoned what used to be referred to as the white gold due to poor prices.

Cotton Producers and Marketers Association of Zimbabwe chairman, Mr Stewart Mubonderi, said:

“We really want to thank Government for the upward review of the cotton prices and we are certainly going to see more farmers planting the crop next season”

Cottco managing director Mr Pius Manamike described the new price as a “major boost” for farmers.

Chief Chireya of Gokwe North also said farmers in his area were expecting a good harvest this year despite the incessant rains.

“We are happy with the cotton produce this year. The cotton crop was only affected during the Cyclone Dineo phase but it managed to recover due to the chemicals, which we were given by the Government to control pests,” said Chief Chireya.

Cotton farmers have welcomed the new producer price saying this would go a long way in encouraging farmers to increase hectarage next season.

