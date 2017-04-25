Council boss ‘killer’ gets bail

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE man who allegedly fatally assaulted Bulawayo City Council’s assistant director of Engineering Services, Engineer Mbuthi Gugu Mkhwananzi, after the two clashed at a girlfriend’s house, is out of custody on $100 bail.

Spencer Sithole (33) of Hillside suburb in Bulawayo allegedly punched his rival suitor Mkhwananzi several times before striking him using a dressing table and a wooden stool two weeks ago at the woman’s house in Four Winds.

Mkhwananzi died a few days later at Mater Dei Hospital, allegedly due to the injuries sustained as a result of the attack.

Sithole on Friday last week appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a murder charge. He was remanded out of custody to May 2 on $100 bail. Sithole was also ordered to report twice a week at Hillside Police Station as part of the bail conditions.

Sithole is being represented by Mr David Mhiribidi of Mutuso, Mhiribidi and Partners. When the accused person initially appeared in court, he told the magistrate that he suffered from arthritis and a fractured wrist which required medical attention.

The magistrate gave him the green light to be examined by doctors for the ailments.

Prosecuting, Mr Alfonce Makonese said on April 11 this year at around 7AM, Sithole went to his ex-girlfriend, Josephine Morrow’s house in Four Winds suburb intending to collect his car keys.

The court heard that on arrival, Sithole opened the front door of the house using spare keys and stumbled upon Mkhwananzi and Morrow in bed.

“The deceased was with his girlfriend when the accused person stormed into the house and found them in bed. Sithole got angry and started assaulting the deceased with fists, dressing table and a wooden stool and he sustained three fractured ribs,” said Mr Makonese.

Mkhwananzi fled the house as he bled profusely through the mouth and nose.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he died three days later as a result of multiple injuries sustained during the attack.

A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Sithole.

@mashnets