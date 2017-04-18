Council boss ‘killer’ in court

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A MAN, who allegedly fatally assaulted Bulawayo City Council’s assistant director of Engineering Services Engineer Mbuthi Gugu Mkhwananzi, in a fit of jealousy after the two clashed at a girlfriend’s house, appeared in court yesterday.

Spencer Sithole (33) of Hillside suburb in Bulawayo punched Mkhwananzi several times before striking him using a dressing table and a wooden stool on Tuesday last week at Josephine Morrow’s — the girlfriend — house in Four Winds.

Mkhwananzi died on Friday at Mater Dei Hospital due to the injuries he allegedly sustained as a result of the attack.

The bespectacled Sithole appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to May 2.

Sithole, through his lawyer, Mr David Mhiribidi of Mutuso, Mhiribidi and Partners, told the court that he suffered from arthritis and a fractured wrist which required medical attention.

The magistrate gave him the green light to be examined by doctors for the ailments.

Prosecuting, Mr Alfonce Makonese, said on April 11 this year at around 7AM, Sithole went to his ex-girlfriend, Morrow’s house intending to collect his car keys.

The court heard that on arrival, Sithole opened the front door of the house using spare keys and stumbled upon Mkhwananzi and Morrow in bed.

“The deceased was with his girlfriend when the accused person stormed into the house and found them in bed. Sithole got angry and started assaulting the deceased with fists, dressing table and a wooden stool and he sustained three fractured ribs,” said Mr Makonese.

Mkhwananzi fled from the house as he bled profusely through the mouth and nose.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he died three days later as a result of multiple injuries sustained during the attack.

A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Sithole.

Mourners are gathered at Number 1 Cliburn Crescent in Morningside suburb. Mkhwananzi is survived by a wife and two children aged 16 and four.

Mkhwananzi had just returned from abroad to take up the post at the council. He was a holder of a Masters Degree in Project Management from the University of Ireland and a Bachelor of Engineering Honours Degree in Civil Engineering from Leeds University in the United Kingdom.

He also was also holder of a certificate in local government studies from the National University of Ireland and also a member of the Institute of Chartered Engineers of Ireland.

His first stint with council was from 1997 to 1999 when he was a graduate engineer.

He worked as a roads design engineer in the roads branch from 1999 to 2002.

He moved to Ireland from 2009 to 2013 where he worked on a number of projects as an assistant project manager, engineer and consultant.

