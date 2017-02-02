Council resolves to buy Hillside mayoral house

February 2, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

TOWER-BLOCK-2-550x333

Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) wants to buy a house for the mayor in the leafy suburb of Hillside, a move city fathers claim received Cabinet approval in 1997 but had stalled due to lack of funds.

Mayor, Councillor Martin Moyo will however have to wait until next year to know whether he will occupy the house as councillors have said the funding for the project has not been provided for in the 2017 budget.

The local authority recently revived the 1997 resolution to buy the mayoral house.

According to the resolution the incumbent mayor will occupy the house and vacate it after the expiry of his term.

According to the latest council report, the local authority identified the house in Hillside whose going price is $120 000.

“Council on 7 May 1997 resolved to construct a mayoral residence. This was after cabinet had approved construction of mayoral residences as a policy. The city went on to identify a site in Selbourne Park suburb and the requisite building plans were prepared.

“However, the project has not taken off due to lack of funds. This project had been held in abeyance for a long time,” noted the council report.

According to the report, management has been tasked to find a house for use by the mayor and any future mayors of the city.

The resources to buy the house have not been provided for in the 2017 budget which means the house can only be bought in 2018.

“A preliminary search with reputable Estate Agents had yielded some positive results. A house in  Hillside suburb has been identified and its purchase price is $120 000,” reads part of the report.

Council officials from the Housing and Community Services department while acknowledging that funding for the project has not been provided for in the 2017 budget, put forward a recommendation that the purchase goes ahead by virementing funds from other accounts.

Funds that were targeted for virementing were for the upgrade of Bulawayo swimming pool ($100 000) and refurbishment of White City Stadium ($100 000).

In the ensuing debate councillors endorsed the purchase of the mayoral house yesterday as per the original recommendation but felt that council first looks at their financial standing and consider including it in the 2018 budget projections.

“In response the acting director of Housing and Community Services explained that it was a massive project which would take time and council would benefit from the investment. Currently property prices were reasonable and council could take advantage of the situation.

“However the Finance and Development Committee felt that the city’s financial position was not able to support such an investment at this stage. The committee cited council’s creditors and service delivery shortfalls as some of the factors that made such an investment untimely,” reads the report.

In 2011 the local authority attracted the wrath of residents and activists after they approved the purchase of a luxury vehicle for former mayor, Clr Thaba Moyo. The vehicle- a Dodge Chrysler — saw council parting with $65 000.

Senior council officials during the same year also got loans to buy top of the range vehicles.

@vusadb
Pin It

Related Posts

  • MakhosiXamu

    Is it not cheaper rather than buy a Property?. The BCC must think and think they must. We need to save scarce resources.

  • 40-15 advantage – Wawrinka

    How about channeling the funds to water supply and purification or road rehabilitation. How will people get to White City stadium when Khami road is littered with pot holes?
    How will the swimming pool be utilized when there’s no clean water to be used in the pool. Is this not a pure case of misdirected priorities?

  • 1975

    These people have the audacity to sit in meetings to discuss stupid none productive matters. discussing whether to or not to buy a house for the mayor is not the reason you were elected into office. you were elected into office to address the concerns and needs of the people of bulawayo period. if your brains are old and cannot be productive anymore please leave office. Will buying the house for the mayor remove potholes from our roads, will it provide clean water, will it increase employment in bulawayo, will that increase investment in bulawayo, will it improve the quality of life for the majority in bulawayo. That is nonsense. let the mayor stay at it his own house. being in office does not mean that you entitled to luxury. being in office is about serving the people. Go ahead and buy that house and the people of bulawayo will use their power to destroy that house.

  • munhu

    Current mayor is very aloof as if he is on exile.Previus Mayors like Japht Ncube and Amen Mpofu there were live and in touch with people on the ground.Mdc-t think wise when you elect Mayors not izimumu

  • Lovemore

    I think Council has got it all wrong,discussing about the Mayor’s home is not an urgent issue at the Moment.The Main issue is about Repairing the road to Esigodweni Cowdray Park before villagers there get stranded and will not be able to go to work and Students will not be able to go to School.Talking about one’s personal gain is not why we voted you into office.Don’t you have a house which you are occupying at the moment.Please lets channel whatever little resources we have to urgent issues i.e service delivery,servicing of stands to get future income and Health issues.Remember elections are around the corner and i do not think you will be occupying that house which you are crying for if you do not act now to address these issues.

  • Mixed Race

    These Bulawayo misguided and naive councilors have the guts to talk about a new residential house for the mayor when our roads are like craters which were partially done by them,as they removed tar promising to replace it.Are these guys normal or we have insane people in the offices?

    • Nsukwini

      I couldn’t agree more. It is crazy that these people think of their own Luxury rather improving the lives of those that voted them in.