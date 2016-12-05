Councillor ‘dupes’ EcoCash agent, ‘deposits’ fake US$500

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A Runde Rural District Council councillor Nomore Nyoni who is suspected to be a serial EcoCash fraudster, has been arrested after he allegedly deposited fake notes with an EcoCash agent in Bulawayo.

Nyoni (38), a councillor for Ward 6, Zvishavane rural, was linked to the fraud case in which he allegedly deposited $505 after he was arrested on Friday as a suspect in a case of armed robbery.

Investigations by The Chronicle have revealed that Nyoni has previously been arrested for 18 similar cases which date back to 2014 and are still pending at Bulawayo’s Tredgold Magistrates Court.

The case numbers include; CID Frauds Bulawayo DR 26/06/14, Bulawayo Central CRs 79/06/14, 94/ 06/14, 101/06/14, 107/06/14, 108/06/14, 130/06/14, 144/06/14, 20/06/14, ZRP Hillside CRs 12/07/14, 83/07/14, 100/07/14, 114/07/14, 58/09/14, ZRP Luveve CR 67/06/14 and ZRP Bulawayo Central IRs 4799/14, 4800/14, 4867/14.

Acting Bulawayo Metropolitan Province police spokesperson, Abednico Ncube confirmed the councillor’s latest arrest.

“I can confirm that we arrested a man for a case of fraud. The suspect deposited fake US$ notes with an EcoCash agent,” said Asst Insp Ncube.

Sources close to the case said Nyoni approached Moreblessing Mambara (22), a registered EcoCash agent in Cowdray Park on September 6 and gave her fake $500 and a genuine $5 note.

The fake notes had the following serial numbers; two by $100 notes, serial numbers LBV86969926Q, two by $50 notes, serial numbers ML04381949A, and three by $50 notes with serial numbers ML02239479A. The other $50 fake note has not been recovered as it is suspected to have been given to another client.

Nyoni is said to have arrived at the EcoCash shop at around 5PM and attempted to make a transaction but later changed his mind.

“Nyoni arrived at the EcoCash shop in the company of an unidentified accomplice and the two were driving a white Toyota Corolla which didn’t have number plates.

“He pretended he wanted to cash-in $505 into his wallet with number, 0785 444 148. He handed over $505 to the agent who verified the notes and found them all to be genuine. When Mambara was about to process the transaction, Nyoni changed his mind and took the money back, suggesting he would come back later,” said the source.

The source said Nyoni returned within five minutes and said he wanted to proceed with the transaction.

“He had swapped the genuine notes amounting to $500 with fake notes which he gave to the agent together with the genuine $5 note. The agent this time did not check the notes and processed the transaction,” said the source.

The source said after about 30 minutes, the agent discovered the notes were fake and reported the fraud at Luveve Police Station.

“When Nyoni was arrested by police in connection with a an armed robbery case, he was found in possession of a cellphone whose serial numbers, according to Econet records, matched the one used in fake notes fraud. This led to his arrest for the fraud case,” said the source.

Details of the armed robbery case could not be established yesterday.

In January 2015, Nyoni and two other men were arrested for defrauding several EcoCash agents and supermarkets through depositing fake US$ notes and using false identity documents.

In September this year, Nyoni was arrested and found with fake notes amounting to $950 in Masvingo following a high speed car chase after attempting to buy at a supermarket.

He was arrested again for allegedly being part of a syndicate that defrauded EcoCash agents in Hwange, Binga and Victoria Falls.

Detectives recovered five identification cards, belonging to different people in his possession.

@winnie-masara