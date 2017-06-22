Councils to adopt citizen participation framework

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

LOCAL authorities will soon adopt a citizen participation framework to maximise opportunities for residents’ contributions to local development and improved service delivery.

Supported by Government, the Commonwealth Local Government Forum (CLGF) and the United Nations Development Programme, the Citizen Engagement Framework (CEF) is expected to develop an effective service delivery partnership between local authorities and residents.

In an interview at a workshop to finalise the CEF concept in Bulawayo yesterday, the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing’s principal policy and research officer, Mr John Choto, said the framework is based on studies that have been done by local authorities to improve service delivery.

About 30 officials from different rural and urban local authorities are attending the two-day workshop. “We realised that there is a need for citizens to fully participate and take a leading role in developmental issues.

“A number of studies and surveys have been carried out to pick out the major issues that are topical within the local authorities in the area of citizen participation. This workshop is putting together a framework on how best the local authorities can engage the citizens with a view to improving service delivery,” said Mr Choto.

CLGF project manager Mr Leopold Bhoroma said the exercise is in line with the constitutional obligations for local authorities.

“The constitution demands that local authorities must lead in the development of areas that are under their jurisdiction and in that process they must consult, which means that they don’t have to define developmental targets for people. It’s the people who should define what they want.

“The local authority becomes an instrument to deliver development, good governance and services. It’s a transition from a situation where local authorities were principally administrative units. Now they have to be at the centre of development.

“In order for them to play that role, there must be a clear recognition that the people must fully participate in the development of their areas,” said Mr Bhoroma.

He said the new framework is meant to infuse the new culture and define the model of participation. “The key areas emerging are that people must participate in policy formulation, planning, and budget and in defining service delivery in terms of standards. We must see a citizen charter as well as monitoring and evaluation mechanisms on the performance of local authorities being done by citizens.

“There have been many conflicts between local authorities and citizens, leading to demonstrations and resistance in paying bills due to poor service delivery. This new concept will create a social contract between council and communities and eliminate conflict,” said Mr Bhoroma.

