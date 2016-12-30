Couple put through rape, sodomy hell by robbers

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO couple had a nightmarish experience at the hands of two robbers who raped the woman while the man watched before they sodomised the man at knifepoint.

The assailants allegedly forced the couple to have sex while they watched before robbing them of property worth $153.

The couple was attacked at a bushy area in North End and lost a necklace, two cellphones and a pair of shoes.

One of the suspects, Sikhumbuzo Sibanda (40), was arrested the following day after he was identified by the clothes he was wearing on the day of the attack.

The court heard that the other accomplice, who was not named in court, was spotted wearing the stolen pair of shoes but he fled and is still at large.

The State alleges that Sibanda and his accomplice raped and sodomised the couple threatening them with an Okapi knife.

Sibanda pleaded not guilty to robbery, rape and aggravated indecent assault.

Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ncube remanded Sibanda in custody to January 3.

Prosecuting, Mr Alfonce Makonese told the court that the attack took place on December 22.

She said the suspects were spotted in Makokoba the following day.

“Accused who is still on the run raped the woman and sodomised the man while Sibanda held a knife threatening to stab them if they screamed.

“After the attack they ordered the couple to have sex while they watched. The accused persons robbed the couple of property worth $153,” he said.

Mr Makonese said the following day the couple identified the accused person who is still at large as he was wearing the stolen pair of shoes but he fled before they could report him to the police.

The couple again identified Sibanda who was wearing the clothes he had on when he attacked them leading to his arrest, the court heard.

