Court frees rape accused women

TWO women from Bulawayo who were being accused of trying to rape a man after discovering he had a big manhood have been acquitted.

Nomthandazo Ndlovu (30) of Old Pumula and Shylet Phiri (31) of Makokoba were being accused of stripping Mr Simon Ndaneta (46) and trying to rob him around 5PM near Ambassador Funeral Parlour in Mzilikazi.

Yesterday, magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ncube found them not guilty of indecent assault.

Ms Ncube said the State had failed to prove a prima facie case against the two women.

“There is no one who saw Ndlovu and Phiri fondling Ndaneta. The court has no evidence except his word against the two women,” Ms Ncube said.

She said witnesses Shepherd Banda and Mtshumayeli Jubane corroborated the women’s story.

Banda and Jubane had testified that they only saw Mr Ndaneta being held by the trousers and shirt while fully-dressed.

Mr Ndaneta (46) appeared calm when the verdict was passed. He exited the court behind Ndlovu and Phiri.

Prosecuting, Ms Tafadzwa Mutsambiwa said the incident occurred on September 2 around 5:30 PM near Ambassador Funeral Parlour in Mzilikazi suburb.

“Ndlovu held the man’s hands and Phiri undressed him. Phiri stroked his penis several times and informed him that she wanted to have sex with him since he had a big penis,” Ms Mutsambiwa said.

The court heard that the man screamed for help to no avail.

Ms Mutsambiwa said the man struggled and the two left him naked.

He reported the indecent assault the next day at Mzilikazi Police Station.

