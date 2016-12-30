Cousin rapist jailed 10 years after crime

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been sentenced to ten years in jail for raping his seven-year-old cousin in a toilet nine years ago.

A court heard that Charles Nyoni (28) and his cousin lived in the same neighbourhood.

Nyoni went to visit his cousin and found her alone at home.

It is the State’s case that Nyoni grabbed her by the arm and asked her to accompany him into the toilet where he raped her once.

Nyoni pleaded guilty to rape.

Bulawayo Regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza sentenced Nyoni to 10 years in jail.

He however suspended four years on condition of good behaviour .

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa told the court that on October 14, 2007, Nyoni went to his cousin’s house and raped her in the toilet.

“Accused grabbed complainant’s arm and ordered her to accompany him into the toilet. He raped her once. Complainant’s mother came home while the accused was still in action.

“She called out for her daughter and she emerged from the toilet with her panties in her hand. She narrated the ordeal to her mother leading to the arrest of the accused,” he said.

