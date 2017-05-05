Crash driver fined for brother’s death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A MANGWE man, who lost control of his vehicle while he was travelling with his relatives resulting in the death of his elder brother and injury to three other people, has been fined $400.

Silindokuhle Ndebele (31) of Makhubu area was convicted on his own plea of guilty to culpable homicide by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere.

He was fined $400 or four months imprisonment in case of default.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Ndebele was driving a car along Plumtree- Mpoengs Road on December 25 last year when he lost control of the vehicle which overturned and rolled twice leading to the death of his South African based brother Sipho Ndebele (39).

She said three other passengers that were in the vehicle sustained severe injuries.

“Upon reaching an open bend at the 45 kilometre peg Ndebele failed to control the motor vehicle which veered off the road and overturned.

“All passengers were thrown out of the vehicle and his brother Sipho Ndebele died on the spot while three other passengers were injured,” said Mrs Sibanda.

She said Sipho sustained severe head injuries which caused his death.

Mrs Sibanda said Ndebele had shown negligence by failing to act reasonably when an accident was imminent and he also failed to keep the vehicle under proper control.

Ndebele begged for the court’s leniency and explained that he had erred.

Ndebele and his four relatives who were in the vehicle were travelling from South Africa to their rural home in Mpoengs for the festive holiday when the incident occurred.

